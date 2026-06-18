Trump’s ‘American flag blue’ reflecting pool turns shade of boggish green

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When U.S. President Donald Trump announced in April plans to revamp the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, he said upon completion it would glisten “American flag blue.”

Instead, it has turned a murky, algae-ridden green.

The more than 100-year-old monument has been a breeding ground for algae since it first opened, but earlier this year, Trump set his sights on addressing the issue as part of his push to beautify Washington, D.C., as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

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The president had previously referred to the historically symbolic monument, where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, as “filthy dirty” and said it “leaked like a sieve.” But a fresh lick of dark blue paint and more than $14 million later, National Park Service cleaning staff are up to their waists in grime barely a week after the pool was refilled.

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View image in full screen National Park Service workers push algae towards an aeration area in the centre of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026. The project, undertaken as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary, began in April and was completed last week. Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images

Evidence of algae collecting on the surface emerged within days of its reopening, which the U.S. Department of the Interior attributed to residual matter emanating from the pool’s supply lines, according to U.S. media reports.

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Cochise Wanzer II, president of the Pool Service Company in Arlington, Va., told The Associated Press the emergence of algae should come as no surprise.

“What do you expect?” he told the outlet. “You’re basically taking natural, untreated river water, pumping it in and expecting it to do something different from what it would do out in the open.”

He also noted that Trump, by painting it blue, had exacerbated the problem: “Now that the bottom is nice and dark, it elevates the temperature and the algae grows better,” Wanzer added.

In a bid to keep the algae in check, National Park Service employees and contractors deployed chemicals and ozone nanobubbles on Tuesday, not dissimilar to efforts to clean the pool before Trump’s renovation kicked off.

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Contracts worth at least $14.8 million were awarded for the project by Trump, who said he was inspired to refurbish the 2000-foot pool after complaints from a friend visiting from Germany, who called it dark and disgusting.

View image in full screen Green water is pumped out of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, June 17, 2026. AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Addressing the problem on Wednesday, a U.S. Park Service spokesperson said in a statement to Global News: “Unlike under Obama and Biden, the National Park Service is actually maintaining the beautifully completed Reflecting Pool.”

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“To keep the water in the Reflecting Pool not only crystal clear but also clean, we are deploying high-tech nanobubble ozone technology. This technology is actively killing algae, pathogens (e.g., E. coli), and contaminants that have long plagued the Reflecting Pool since 1922,” it continued.

Trump has, in the recent past, made false claims that former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” to fix the site. In its statement to Global News, the department said the Obama administration failed to renovate the pool despite expensive, extensive efforts to do so.

“The Obama pool reopening that resulted in massive algae clumps taking over the pool’s surface following years of construction that cost taxpayers millions upon millions only to be broken and disgusting days later,” it reads.

Obama did preside over a multimillion-dollar renovation of the pool, but the final bill was nowhere near Trump’s estimate. And the Biden administration did not conduct any major work. As for Trump, federal spending records show that costs are significantly higher than he claims.

— with files from The Associated Press