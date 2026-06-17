Cultus Lake Waterpark must correct all hazards to reopen, Technical Safety BC says

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Technical Safety BC says “electrical non-compliances” have been found at Cultus Lake Waterpark in Cultus Lake, B.C., where 12 children were left with electrical burns on Monday.

In a statement, the organization, which oversees waterparks in the province, said that in order for the park to reopen, it will need to conduct further investigation, and the park owner will need to correct all hazards.

As a result, the waterpark remains closed with no timeline for reopening.

“We understand that the closure of a popular summer attraction is disappointing for visitors and families looking forward to their summer activities,” Technical Safety BC said in a statement.

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“However, the safety of the public remains our top priority.”

1:46 12 youth injured after electrical issue at water park in Cultus Lake

Twelve children are recovering after an electrical incident at Cultus Lake Waterpark on Monday.

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Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, a group was lined up for the Zero – 60 Speedway slide when they suffered an electrical shock.

“There’s a queuing area at the bottom of that ride with railing and when they made contact with that, that’s where the incident occurred for a brief time,” Andrew Steuneberg, general manager for the waterpark, said on Monday.

“That’s the anomaly that they seem to be investigating right now.”

BC Hydro confirmed it was an electrical issue at the park and that it originated on the “customer’s side” of the electrical service.

Ten of the children injured were on a field trip from Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam, B.C.