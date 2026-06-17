Watch: B.C. woman kicks cougar in side to save her little goat

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman is receiving praise for jumping into action and fighting off a cougar to save one of her goats.

Earlier this month at Gina Moore’s farm, surveillance video captured a cougar latching onto the neck of Donnie the Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The other goats can be seen running to safety, but Donnie can’t get away.

In runs Moore, yelling “get out of here” and kicking the cougar in the side.

The cougar dropped the goat and ran off, with Moore in tow.

In a social media post, Moore said Donnie is healing and doing fine but he’s not quite back to his happy-go-lucky self.