Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Watch: B.C. woman kicks cougar in side to save her little goat

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 6:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Caught on camera: B.C. woman saves her pet goat from violent cougar attack'
Caught on camera: B.C. woman saves her pet goat from violent cougar attack
WATCH: Gina Moore’s protective instincts kicked in when one of her Nigerian dwarf goats fell prey to a cougar at her farm in Nanaimo, British Columbia earlier this month. Her harrowing CCTV footage shows what might have been the goat’s final moments, as the cougar grips its neck. But then Moore arrives, shouting at the big cat, before giving it a mighty kick and chasing it away.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman is receiving praise for jumping into action and fighting off a cougar to save one of her goats.

Earlier this month at Gina Moore’s farm, surveillance video captured a cougar latching onto the neck of Donnie the Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The other goats can be seen running to safety, but Donnie can’t get away.

In runs Moore, yelling “get out of here” and kicking the cougar in the side.

The cougar dropped the goat and ran off, with Moore in tow.

In a social media post, Moore said Donnie is healing and doing fine but he’s not quite back to his happy-go-lucky self.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices