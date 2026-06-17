Watch: B.C. woman kicks cougar in side to save her little goat

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman is receiving praise for jumping into action and fighting off a cougar to save one of her goats.
Earlier this month at Gina Moore’s farm, surveillance video captured a cougar latching onto the neck of Donnie the Nigerian Dwarf goat.
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The other goats can be seen running to safety, but Donnie can’t get away.
In runs Moore, yelling “get out of here” and kicking the cougar in the side.
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The cougar dropped the goat and ran off, with Moore in tow.
In a social media post, Moore said Donnie is healing and doing fine but he’s not quite back to his happy-go-lucky self.
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