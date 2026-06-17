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Canada

N.B. regulator revokes solar company’s licence after claims of unfulfilled orders

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 3:20 pm
1 min read
Solar panels are pictured in this file photo near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Solar panels are pictured in this file photo near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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A New Brunswick regulatory commission has banned a solar energy company from selling its products and services in the province.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission says it received multiple complaints about the company regarding unfulfilled orders worth tens of thousands of dollars.

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A May 25 report from the consumer affairs director says Sun Kissed Energy Inc. pressured clients into financing deals then cut off communication and failed to complete services that were paid for.

The report also details how the Nova Scotia-based firm allegedly ignored repeated attempts by the commission to contact the company and failed to provide requested financial details.

Commission director Alaina Nicholson wrote that Sun Kissed Energy is “not trustworthy and incompetent” and revoked its direct seller’s licence.

Attempts by The Canadian Press to contact Sun Kissed Energy were not immediately successful.

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