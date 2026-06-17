2 teens injured in black bear encounter in Washington state

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Two teens were injured during a black bear encounter on Mount Si in Washington state on Tuesday, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said that police received a call from Northeast King County Dispatch of an individual requesting aid as a result of a black bear incident at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Three hikers were approximately 2.7 miles up the Mt. Si trail at Mount Si Natural Resources Conservation Area when a black bear charged the group and swiped at one of the hikers,” the WDFW said. “A teenage boy received scratches from the black bear.”

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Multiple Fish and Wildlife Police Officers, along with King County Search and Rescue (KCSAR), responded to the scene.

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KCSAR transported the victim out to receive aid at a local hospital, the WDFW added.

“His injuries were very minor, but he was, of course, terrified,” King County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Peter Linde told NBC affiliate KING of Seattle. “The bear tossed him around a little bit, but nothing serious. He’s on his way to the hospital right now to be checked out, get the wounds clean and maybe get some antibiotics.”

Another group of hikers reported they were also followed closely by a black bear for several miles. The group said they saw a second, smaller bear while they were exiting the trail, according to the WDFW.

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Another teen hiker was injured after falling and twisting an ankle while fleeing from the bear, the King County Sheriff’s Office told KOMO News.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were injured from the encounter with the bear and were both brought safely off the trail.

“It was reported to be a mama bear and a cub. Trail is still closed,” police added on Tuesday evening.

The trail was closed while WDFW officers attempted to locate the bear but officers concluded their search later that evening and did not locate either bear.

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Global News has reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

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Mount Si Natural Resources Conservation Area will reopen the Mt. Si, Little Si and Mount Teneriffe trails on Thursday and bear warning signage has been placed at the trailheads, the WDFW said.

The WDFW reports that the only fatal black bear attack on a human in Washington state was reported in 1974.

“Since 1970, state authorities have recorded approximately 20 human-black bear encounters that resulted in a documented injury. The most recent was in 2022,” the WDFW added.

Officials issued tips to minimize the risk of injury if a bear is encountered in the wild and reminded hikers to identify themselves as human by standing up, waving their hands above their heads and talking in a low voice.

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Backing away from the bear, avoiding direct eye contact and not running is also advised.

The WDFW also suggests making noise and leashing pets while hiking. It’s recommended that those hiking on the Mt. Si, Little Si and Mount Teneriffe trails carry bear spray that is readily accessible and know how to use it.

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Multiple bear incidents across the U.S. have made headlines in recent months.

Earlier this month, a California couple in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., fought off a black bear that attacked them and their dogs using a hatchet and a water bottle, according to police.

Mammoth Lakes Police Department said the incident involved an approximately 17-month-old black bear weighing about 70 pounds.

Upon investigating, police learned that a woman had heard her dogs barking and saw a black bear fighting with one of her dogs in front of her home.

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“Another dog got out when the woman went outside and she attempted to stop the bear from fighting with her dogs. The bear then turned its attention toward her, biting and clawing her,” police said.

Once the man heard the commotion outside, he went to intervene and was “aggressively confronted by the bear,” according to police.

The woman was able to grab a water bottle and use it to strike the bear until the man could get free, police said.

“Then the man retrieved a hatchet from within the house and used the blunt end of it to strike the bear multiple times, critically injuring the bear and stopping the confrontation,” police added in the news release.

The couple sustained minor injuries in the altercation.