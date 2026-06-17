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1 comment

  1. Dave
    June 17, 2026 at 11:10 am

    How long before they fire this one

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Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs name Jim Hiller as head coach

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 9:08 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Jim Hiller as the 41st head coach in franchise history.

The 57-year-old returns to Toronto after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the club from 2015-19.

Hiller replaces Craig Berube as part of an off-season overhaul led by new general manager John Chayka.

Most recently, Hiller served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, compiling a 93-58-24 record over parts of three seasons. The Kings fired Hiller on March 1 following an 8-1 loss to Edmonton.

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Hiller served as an assistant coach with the Kings for two seasons before being promoted to head coach.

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A native of Port Alberni, B.C., Hiller spent 11 seasons coaching junior hockey, including stints with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans and several teams in the B.C. Hockey League, before moving to the NHL ranks.

The Leafs fired Berube on May 13 after two seasons, following a first-to-last turnaround this past season. After finishing atop the Atlantic Division in 2024-25 and making it to the second round of the playoffs, Toronto fell to last in the division and 28th in the NHL.

His firing came just 10 days after Chayka was brought on board to replace Brad Treliving. Chayka called the Berube firing “an opportunity to start fresh,” and said the team would go through a wide-ranging search.

Along with some new front-office additions, Chayka also got the ball rolling Tuesday by trading goaltender Joseph Woll and depth defenceman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers for blueliner Emil Andrae, netminder Samuel Ersson and a third-round pick at next week’s NHL draft.

Toronto owns the No. 1 pick in the draft, a first since taking Auston Matthews atop the 2016 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

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