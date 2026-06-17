Bryan Paterson, Kingston’s longest-serving mayor, seeks re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s longest-serving mayor is looking for another term. Bryan Paterson officially announced Tuesday morning that he will seek re-election for a fourth term this fall.

“I think my decision is very much predicated on the pivotal moment that we see as a community right now,” Paterson said. “So I think that that’s what speaks to, in my view, the need for experience and leadership.”

But Paterson says experience doesn’t mean staying the course.

“The platform that I’m putting forward and the leadership that I’m offering is not just building on what we’ve already, but it absolutely is pivoting, it’s absolutely embracing new approaches, so there absolutely will be change.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He now joins a growing field of mayoral candidates. Among them is Vanessa Mensah, the city’s Manager of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Mensah says her campaign will focus on public safety, responsible spending and building a city where people can live, work and raise families.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want safe neighbourhoods, we want to know that we’re spending our money properly,” says Mensah. “Kingstonians want to know that they can raise their family here, build businesses here and build a life.”

Meanwhile, candidate Stephen Cuthbertson says his construction background will help address what he calls Kingston’s biggest challenge.

“The focus of my platform is housing and housing development. First of all, housing affordability is arguably the biggest thing Kingston faces — as far as the problem, it’s one of the leading things driving homelessness.”

Current city councillor Conny Glenn and Grant William Bedard have also declared their intentions to run for mayor. Candidates have until Aug. 21 to file their nomination papers for the Oct. 26 election.