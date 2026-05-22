Penticton boosts waterfront area security amid rising police calls

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Security is being increased along Lakeshore Drive as the City of Penticton addresses concerns about crime and social disorder in one of the city’s busiest waterfront areas on Okanagan Lake.

This week, city council approved nearly $130,000 in funding to improve safety measures in the area, including the installation of additional CCTV cameras.

“Whatever it takes,” said Penticton resident Josh Webster. “I think it’s needed, much needed.”

Some residents acknowledge privacy concerns surrounding additional surveillance but support the plan.

“As long as it’s used for the right things, it’s OK,” said Brad Fyfe, who lives in the neighbouring community of Naramata.

The move is being welcomed by local businesses, many of which say break-ins and vandalism have become a recurring problem.

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“Unfortunately, some of the businesses in this area get broken into every year,” said Jamin Brietzke, who operates Penticton Bike Rentals. “I think if people are under the idea that they’re being watched, then it could prevent that.”

While the city says violent incidents have declined, calls related to vandalism, property damage and break-ins are at their highest levels since 2019.

“What our data shows is that July and August is when we see the peak of these calls,” said Julie Czeck, general manager public safety and partnerships with the City of Penticton. “It’s the priority location for the city to maintain the enjoyability and also safety and enjoyment for everybody.”

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According to the city, police responded to more than 900 calls for service in the Lakeshore Drive area in 2025, the highest call volume in six years.

“We spent over $400,000 over the last five years responding to damage and this is us being proactive in stewarding the assets for the community,” Czeck said.

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Part of the funding is going to the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

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“We’re certainly hearing concerns, particularly from smaller businesses like motels and restaurants,” said chamber executive director Michael Magnusson.

Magnusson said the additional $25,000 grant will help the chamber expand its existing camera program.

“What we’re doing is we’re coming in, with the help of the city, to provide them with an additional resource to protect their property…particularly in vulnerable areas or where there have been high calls for service from the RCMP or the fire department,” Magnusson said.

In addition to the additional CCTV cameras, funding will also allow for the creation of a policing hub at the Jubilee Pavilion.

The new hub is intended to increase the visibility of officers in the area through bike patrols, foot patrols and RCMP presence along the waterfront, with the future goal of having uniformed officers stationed there.

“Residents have told us they want to see the visibility of law enforcement,” Czeck said. “Establishing this hub will allow that to occur naturally.”

The new cameras will be installed in the coming weeks.

The new policing hub is expected to be up and running by the end of June.

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