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Canada

West Island food bank cleans up after flooding, calls for donations

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 4:16 pm
1 min read
On Rock community services on May 14, 2026. View image in full screen
On Rock community services on May 14, 2026. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
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Cleanup is still underway at On Rock Community Services, after flooding caused by a drain issue left parts of the warehouse underwater earlier this week.

The flooding started Monday evening and continued into Tuesday, before the issue was fixed.

Staff and volunteers jumped into action, working to clear the water, all while making sure services continued.

“It’s because they need it,” said Bernard Bonsra, On Rock operations manager. “Our priority is always the client — their satisfaction and how happy they are, too.”

By Thursday, operations are largely back to normal.

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But staff say the flooding highlights another ongoing challenge — the food bank continues to see demand rise, at a time when donations are at a record low.

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“Donations are really low right now,” said Kayla Reid, On Rock’s executive director. “We’re seeing it leave our shelves faster than we’re seeing it come through the door, and that’s when we know there’s a problem.”

Click to play video: 'Water levels stabilize in Quebec, but flood threat continues'
Water levels stabilize in Quebec, but flood threat continues

The organization says its donation bins have been emptier than usual recently, while more families continue turning to them for help.

They’re encouraging residents to donate whatever food they can — including at two new drop-off locations in the West Island.

“We realize that On Rock, for some people, is a little far, a little out of the way,” said Reid. “So we have two more central locations that will be collecting donations for us and that’s 3 Soeurs on St-Jean Boulevard, and Kiddo Active Therapy in the Pointe-Claire Plaza.”

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