Ontario city plans major tribute for 10th anniversary of The Tragically Hip

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One of Canada’s most iconic bands is being honoured in its hometown this summer as The Tragically Hip marks the 10th anniversary of its emotional final concert following lead singer Gord Downie’s incurable brain cancer diagnosis.

The City of Kingston announced a three-day celebration called “Forever Hip,” set to run from Aug. 20 to 22, commemorating the band’s final performance in the city in 2016.

Formed in Kingston in 1984, The Tragically Hip became one of Canada’s most influential rock bands, known for songs, including Ahead by a Century, Bobcaygeon and New Orleans Is Sinking.

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The group’s final concert of Aug. 20, 2016, became a defining cultural moment watched by millions across the country.

Downie died on Oct. 17, 2017. He was well known in Kingston before he rose to fame, having grown up there alongside his siblings.

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“Forever Hip is our way of saying thank you to a band that means so much to Kingston residents and to Canadians across the country,” Danika Lochhead, director of arts and culture services for the city, said in a release.

The anniversary programming will include concerts, public art installations, film screenings and a large-scale rebroadcast of the band’s last show.

The celebrations begin Aug. 20 with a free live concert at Springer Market Square featuring Choir! Choir! Choir! alongside several Kingston musicians performing Tragically Hip songs.

The following evening, the city will host a public screening of Long Time Running, the documentary chronicling The Tragically Hip’s final cross-country tour after Downie’s diagnosis.

The commemorative weekend will wrap up Aug. 22 with a public viewing party of the band’s final concert, originally watched by more than 11.7 million Canadians when it aired live in 2016.

The city said additional events will include music walking tours, local merchandise markets and a downtown art installation inspired by Kingston’s music scene.