Quebec tables bill allowing people to obtain domestic violence history of partners

Months after Gabie Renaud was allegedly killed by her partner in Saint Jerome, Quebec has introduced legislation inspired by her story.
On Wednesday, the government tabled Bill 4, which would allow people aged 14 and over to request information from police about a partner’s history of violence.
The proposed legislation received a lengthy applause from MNAs across party lines, following its introduction.
Under the proposed legislation, Quebec provincial police would assess requests and communicate relevant information through support organizations.
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“These organizations will do the analysis of the information and then meet with the potential victim and transfer the information and do a follow-up to make sure no one is left alone,” said Martine Biron, Quebec’s minister responsible for the status of women
Calls for such legislation have been growing since Renaud’s death last September. Renaud was allegedly killed by her partner, who had a long history of domestic violence.
Québec Solidaire has been advocating for the adoption of such a law — inspired by Claire’s Law in the U.K. — and called Wednesday an important step, but warned that more action is needed to prevent femicides.
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Since the beginning of the year, there have reportedly been 10 suspected femicides in Quebec.
Renaud’s family says the hope now is that this legislation can help save someone else’s life.
“It makes it so my sister is not dead for nothing,” said Rachel Renaud. “We will remember her forever — and she’s helping other people with a law with her name on it.”
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