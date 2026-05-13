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Canada

Family of former Olympic skater killed in crash speaks in court ahead of sentencing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Olympic figure skater killed in multi-vehicle crash'
Canadian Olympic figure skater killed in multi-vehicle crash
RELATED: Canadian Olympic figure skater killed in multi-vehicle crash. – Aug 28, 2023
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The family of a former Canadian Olympic figure skater killed in a 2023 car crash gave emotional victim impact statements in an Ontario court today, as a judge prepares to sentence the man who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges.

Sukhwinder Sidhu pleaded guilty in February to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the crash that killed Alexandra Paul and injured her infant son in Melancthon Township, Ont.

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An agreed statement of facts read in court says a truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it entered a construction zone and crashed into stopped cars, with seven vehicles involved in the collision.

Paul, who was 31 at the time of the crash, competed as an ice dancer with her partner and eventual husband, Mitchell Islam, had claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games before retiring in 2016.

Several of Paul’s family members, including Islam, told the court in their victim impact statements that there is a void in their lives since her death and they are heartbroken that her son will grow up without her.

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Sidhu addressed the court today, apologizing to the victims and saying he takes full responsibility for the crash.

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