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Sports

Craig Berube fired as Toronto Maple Leafs begin search for new head coach

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 9:32 am
1 min read
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Craig Berube, a Stanley Cup-winning head coach, has been fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs after just two seasons behind the bench.

Berube, who was hired as the team’s head coach in 2024 following the firing of Sheldon Keefe, was let go Wednesday after a season in which the Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Newly minted general manager John Chayka said Berube is a “tremendous coach.”

Berube won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He was let go by the team in December 2023 after missing the playoffs in the season prior.

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During his tenure as the Leafs’ bench boss, Berube had one winning season: his first, in which the team posted a 52-26 win-loss record and advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

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Berube’s Leafs posted a 32-36 win-loss record in what would be his final season.

“This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig,” Chayka said in a statement.

“We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

He added that the next head coach will determine the makeup of the remainder of the coaching staff.

Chayka and club legend Mats Sundin were tapped as the new executives to run the Leafs earlier this month. Sundin will serve as a hockey operations adviser.

Shortly after, the team managed to win the NHL draft lottery, and will have the right to draft top prospect Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick this June.

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