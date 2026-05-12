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Sports

Roughriders battle it out in the trenches at training camp

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 6:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Riders battle it out in the trenches'
Riders battle it out in the trenches
WATCH: It's the third day of Roughriders training camp, the first one with pads and one unit fans have their eyes on is the defensive line.
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It’s day three of Roughriders training camp, the first one with pads and one-unit fans have their eyes on is the defensive line.

The position hit hardest this offseason for the riders was along the defensive line. Gone are key pieces like A.J. Allen, C.J. Reavis and Malik Carney. The loss of the trio opens the door for some big-time camp battles in the trenches.

Veteran Mike Rose is expected to anchor the group after a strong first season in the green and white as roughrider defensive lineman Ali Saad tells us.

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“Rose has honestly been a big role model for me, especially coming in as a rookie last year, and he’s still filling that gap with me this year,” Saad said.

They also added former Winnipeg Blue Bomber James Vaughters, who comes in with plenty of CFL and even NFL experience and could immediately become a difference maker off the edge — a move he thinks is great for his career.

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“I think just being in a new environment but with some comfortability from previous years, I think it’s just another challenge and another interesting way to continue to progress my career,” he said.

There’s also second year Ali Saad, who says he is ready to step up and help out however he can.

“Whatever opportunity I get would be great,” he said. “Whether I start or not start, it really doesn’t matter to me. Whatever I can do to help this team.”

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