Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records can be used in DUI case, judge says

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Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records will be handed over to prosecutors following his March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida.

Circuit Court Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement between Woods’ defence lawyer and prosecutors on Tuesday morning after a four-minute hearing in Martin County, according to court documents viewed by The Associated Press.

The hearing comes after the famous golfer’s arrest for a DUI charge, to which he pleaded not guilty in March after a rollover car incident in Florida.

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Defence lawyer Doug Duncan had previously argued that Woods has a constitutional right to privacy when it comes to his prescription medications after prosecutors said they intended to issue a subpoena seeking copies of Woods’ prescription records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Fla., from the start of the year to the end of March.

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During the hearing on Tuesday, Duncan acknowledged that the right is not absolute and that prosecutors could make a compelling argument for why they were needed, The Associated Press reports.

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Prosecutors agreed to Duncan’s request for a protective order limiting the release of the records only to prosecutors, law enforcement officers, state experts and Woods’ defence team, but not to the public.

Global News has reached out to Duncan for further comment, but has not received a response.

The news comes one month after Florida prosecutors were seeking all records connected to Woods’ prescription medications, including dosages and warnings that may caution against driving.

They want to establish the times the prescriptions were filled, the number of pills given to Woods, the dosage amounts and the instructions with the medications, according to online court filings, The Associated Press and the New York Times reported.

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Woods said he was stepping away to seek treatment after pleading not guilty in his driving under the influence case.

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“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” Woods wrote in a statement.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

The 50-year-old pro golfer’s lawyer entered a written plea of not guilty, according to the online court docket for Martin County, viewed by Global News. Woods waived his April 23 arraignment hearing and demanded a trial by jury after entering the plea.

Woods’ not guilty plea came hours after a sheriff’s report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket and he showed signs of impairment after his SUV clipped a trailer and rolled over onto its side.

His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his pupils dilated and he had opioid pills — identified as hydrocodone — on him when interviewed at the scene of the crash, according to the arrest report released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods’ movements were slow and lethargic, he was sweating as he talked to deputies in the back seat of an air-conditioned car and he told them he had taken prescription medication earlier in the morning, according to the report.

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He told deputies he had been looking at his phone and fiddling with the radio moments before he hit the trailer, according to the report.

Woods faces charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to DUI testing after the crash on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island, court records show.

—with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press