Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records sought by Florida prosecutors after DUI arrest

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Florida prosecutors are seeking all records connected to Tiger Woods‘ prescription medications, including dosages and warnings that may caution against driving, according to court documents.

The request comes following the famous golfer’s arrest for a DUI charge, to which he pleaded not guilty last month after a rollover car incident in Florida.

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Prosecutors said Tuesday they intend to issue a subpoena seeking copies of Woods’ prescription records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Fla., from the start of the year to the end of March.

They want to establish the times the prescriptions were filled, the number of pills given to Woods, the dosage amounts and the instructions with the medications, according to online court filings, The Associated Press and the New York Times reported.

Any objections to the subpoena must be filed with the State Attorney’s Office within 10 days.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge hours after police said they found two pain pills in the golfer’s pocket and identified signs of impairment after he crashed his Land Rover into the back of a trailer in Jupiter Island on March 27.

View image in full screen Tiger Woods is seen leaving Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence following a car crash on March 27, 2026, in Stuart, Fla. MEGA/GC Images

The legendary golfer was speeding at the time of the accident, authorities said. He agreed to a breathalyzer test, which showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test, they added.

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Woods divulged he had consumed prescription medication the morning of the crash, arrest documents show.

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Police described Woods as having “glassy” eyes and dilated pupils. His movements were slow and lethargic, and he was sweating as he talked to deputies in the back seat of an air-conditioned car, according to the report.

Bodycam footage released from Woods’ arrest showed him kneeling on a patch of grass and speaking with a Martin County police officer. He can be heard explaining his actions in the lead-up to the crash.

4:56 Tiger Woods crash: Bodycam video shows golfer interacting with police after DUI rollover

“I looked down at my phone and all of a sudden, boom,” he tells the deputy.

His Land Rover, which landed on its side, is visible in the background.

The officer can also be heard talking to the driver of the vehicle — a truck — that Woods hit.

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“Are you OK?” he asks, to which the man replies, “I’m fine.”

Four days after his vehicle crashed, Woods announced in an X post that he is “stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” Woods, who will miss the Masters for the second year in a row, wrote in a statement.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

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Woods was previously injured in a 2021 crash in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California.

He was driving at twice the speed limit in a 45 mph (74 km/h) zone when he lost control of his SUV and struck a tree, flipping the car onto its side.

Woods seriously injured his right leg during the incident and underwent multiple surgeries.

The golf star has played 11 tournaments since then, not finishing within 16 shots of the winner on any of the four occasions he completed 72 holes.

He was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when South Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car, which was parked awkwardly and had damage on the driver’s side. Woods said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers.

He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

— With files from The Associated Press