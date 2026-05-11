Vancouver’s Oakridge Park mall sets May 28 as opening date

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The Oakridge Park shopping mall in Vancouver, which is part of a massive retail and residential project, has set May 28 as its opening date.

The project has been one of North America’s biggest retail and residential construction sites, with a planned size of five million square feet, and a cost of around $6.5 billion when it is complete in 2029.

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The first phase that opens in just over two weeks will amount to about 2.8 million square feet.

That includes 650,000 square feet of retail space in the mall — with tenants such as Louis Vuitton and Aritzia — as well as almost 1,400 residential units and 720,000 square feet of offices.

There will also be a 3.6 hectare municipal park on its roof that will be partially complete on May 28, when the mall opens to the public at 11 a.m.

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QuadReal Property Group and Westbank say their project is a “monumental redevelopment” that will eventually have more than 3,300 residential and rental units, housing more than 6,000 people.