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Economy

Vancouver’s Oakridge Park mall sets May 28 as opening date

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 6:26 pm
1 min read
Construction cranes dot the skyline as condo towers are seen under construction at the Oakridge Park redevelopment, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Construction cranes dot the skyline as condo towers are seen under construction at the Oakridge Park redevelopment, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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The Oakridge Park shopping mall in Vancouver, which is part of a massive retail and residential project, has set May 28 as its opening date.

The project has been one of North America’s biggest retail and residential construction sites, with a planned size of five million square feet, and a cost of around $6.5 billion when it is complete in 2029.

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The first phase that opens in just over two weeks will amount to about 2.8 million square feet.

That includes 650,000 square feet of retail space in the mall — with tenants such as Louis Vuitton and Aritzia — as well as almost 1,400 residential units and 720,000 square feet of offices.

There will also be a 3.6 hectare municipal park on its roof that will be partially complete on May 28, when the mall opens to the public at 11 a.m.

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QuadReal Property Group and Westbank say their project is a “monumental redevelopment” that will eventually have more than 3,300 residential and rental units, housing more than 6,000 people.

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