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Politics

New Brunswick electing mayors, councillors and other local representatives

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 8:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick municipal elections set for Monday'
New Brunswick municipal elections set for Monday
WATCH: New Brunswick municipal elections set for Monday
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Residents across New Brunswick are electing their local representatives Monday.

Polls across the province will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters will elect mayors and councillors in 77 municipalities and vote for district education council representatives.

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Former Liberal MP Jenica Atwin is up against two challengers in a bid to become Fredericton’s next mayor.

Long-time city councillor Steve Hicks and former construction worker John Reid are also in the running in the province’s capital city.

Many of New Brunswick’s largest cities will have competitive contests while more than 150 local seats will be filled by acclamation and some seats will be without any candidate.

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