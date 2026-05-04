ANALYSIS: NHL draft lottery, Domenic DiVincentiis offer highlights for Winnipeg Jets

While the Winnipeg Jets and their fanbase await the results of this week’s NHL draft lottery, there is one member of the Manitoba Moose who could very well be playing his way onto the radar of the parent team.

Tuesday night will be a big one for the Jets, who, at No. 7 on the draft lottery tote board, will be among the five or six teams who could “fast-track” their future by moving up a position or two — or perhaps three or four, when the results are made official via the separate draws for the first and second overall picks next month in Buffalo.

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However it plays out, Winnipeg figures to bolster its prospect pool significantly — based on the general observation of those in the know, who consider this year deep with high-end players, albeit without a generational talent like a Bedard, Celebrini or Schaefer as the ultimate top prize.

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But in the here and now, those watching or following the Manitoba Moose in their post-season pursuit of the AHL’s Calder Cup would agree: the performance thus far of goalie Domenic DiVincentiis has been nothing short of spectacular.

The 22-year-old from the Toronto-area suburb of Bolton, Ont., has allowed just four goals on 125 shots since taking over the net from Thomas Milic at the start of Game 2 of the Milwaukee series.

DiVincentiis is one of those players who are easy to cheer for. As a seventh-round pick, the personable puckstopper has had to fight for every opportunity to advance on the Jets’ organizational depth chart.

Not for one minute are we suggesting Dom DiVincentiis is the heir apparent to Connor Hellebuyck.

But if he continues to provide the level of clutch playoff goaltending we’ve witnessed to this point, then maybe, just maybe, DiVincentiis could one day help impact the Jets’ fortunes — like the player Winnipeg hopes to eventually get through the luck of the draw via Tuesday night’s draft lottery.