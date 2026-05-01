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Sports

Oilers ousted from playoffs by Ducks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 12:53 am
1 min read
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ANAHEIM – For the first time in three years, the Edmonton Oilers will not be seeing a Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers were eliminated Thursday night thanks to a 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Edmonton hasn’t lost a playoff series outside of the Stanley Cup final since falling in the second round to Vegas in 2022-23. The Oilers lost to Florida the last two seasons in the Cup final.

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Meanwhile, this is Anaheim’s first playoff appearance since 2017-18. The Ducks’ last playoff series win was against Edmonton in 2016-17.

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Anaheim will next play the winner between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth. Vegas leads that series 3-2, with Game 6 to be played on Friday.

The Oilers entered Thursday’s game coming off a 4-1 home win in Game 5 on Tuesday after the Ducks rattled off three straight wins to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.

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