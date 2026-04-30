Saskatoon city council votes against 1st Avenue BRT stop

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Saskatoon’s debate around the 1st Avenue BRT platform has come to a close, after the motion for the controversial concept was struck down by a single vote.

The debate in Saskatoon city council went on for over six hours. A number of speakers representing the various interests of the area took the podium to explain their support and their objections to the project.

Chief among them was Michael Mehak with Mehak Kelly and Associates, the company that manages Midtown Mall.

“As a central hub that welcomes 4.3 million visitors annually, contributes an estimated $207 million to Saskatoon’s economy, a modern reliable transit system is essential to the continued vibrancy and the accessibility of Midtown,” said Mehak.

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He represents the view that short-term disruptions are worth the long-term downtown accessibility.

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“Midtown acknowledges that construction will bring temporary challenges, but stresses that the long-term benefit, increased accessibility and increased foot traffic, and a more connected city will far outweigh short term disruptions,” said Mehak

DTN YXE, the organization representing businesses in the downtown core, raised concerns with the restrictions to parking that the BRT stop would create. Shawna Nelson has been working with businesses that would be directly impacted.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns to whether there’s going to be solution to some of the impacts happening on these businesses, if the design as it is today is to go through,” said Nelson

That design was ultimately voted against. Failing by just one vote. Coun. Pierce attempted to raise a motion to defer the issue to next year that was also defeated by one vote.

Mayor Cynthia block expressed her frustration with the outcome as she counted the vote.

“Do the math, I think it fails. It fails by one vote. Now we’re in uncharted territory where we have no direction, what say you council?” said Mayor Block.

Now, city council goes back to the drawing board for a downtown BRT terminal. No alternative location has yet been introduced.