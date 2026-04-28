McDavid a game-time decision, Ingram back in net

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch says captain Connor McDavid is a game-time decision and that Connor Ingram will return to the net for Game 5 of a first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

Edmonton trails three games to one in the best-of-seven series.

McDavid didn’t participate in Tuesday’s morning skate. The NHL’s regular-season points leader has looked uncomfortable at times on the ice since rolling his ankle in the second period of Game 2.

Story continues below advertisement

But McDavid scored his first goal of the series and posted back-to-back multi-point games in Games 3 and 4 in Anaheim. He did not participate in the Oilers off-day skate Saturday.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ingram started the first three games of the series for a 1-2 record. He gave up 14 goals in those games behind a leaky Edmonton defence.

Knoblauch says centre Jason Dickinson is also a game-time decision. He missed Games 2 and 3 of the series with an injury and has two goals and an assist in two games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.