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Sports

McDavid a game-time decision, Ingram back in net

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 1:39 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch says captain Connor McDavid is a game-time decision and that Connor Ingram will return to the net for Game 5 of a first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

Edmonton trails three games to one in the best-of-seven series.

McDavid didn’t participate in Tuesday’s morning skate. The NHL’s regular-season points leader has looked uncomfortable at times on the ice since rolling his ankle in the second period of Game 2.

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But McDavid scored his first goal of the series and posted back-to-back multi-point games in Games 3 and 4 in Anaheim. He did not participate in the Oilers off-day skate Saturday.

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Ingram started the first three games of the series for a 1-2 record. He gave up 14 goals in those games behind a leaky Edmonton defence.

Knoblauch says centre Jason Dickinson is also a game-time decision. He missed Games 2 and 3 of the series with an injury and has two goals and an assist in two games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

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