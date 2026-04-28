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Sports

McDavid, Celebrini, Kucherov named finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
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Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov are the finalists for the 2025-26 Ted Lindsay Award, the NHL Players’ Association announced Tuesday.

The award is given out annually to the league’s “most outstanding player” as voted by NHL players.

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McDavid, seeking his fifth award, led the NHL with 138 points and reached key career milestones of 800 career assists and 400 goals.

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Celebrini set a Sharks franchise record and was fourth in league scoring with 115 points in his sophomore season.

Kucherov, who won his second Ted Lindsay Award last season, led the Lightning with 130 points and reached 1,000 career points faster than any Russian-born player.

The winner of the award will be named at a later date.

The award was originally known as the Lester B. Pearson Award when it was created for the 1970-71 season.

It was renamed in 2010 for Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, who played a significant role in the formation of the NHLPA.

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