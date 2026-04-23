Raptors’ Quickley misses third playoff game

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TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley will miss his third game of the Toronto Raptors first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors starting point guard missed his third game of the series as he continues to recover from a strained right hamstring.

Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

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Quickley averaged 16.4 points and a team-best 5.9 assists over 70 games this past season.

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Second-year guard Jamal Shead started again in Quickley’s place.

Shead averaged 10 points, three assists and a steal over the first two games of the series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.