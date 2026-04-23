SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors’ Quickley misses third playoff game

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 6:31 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley will miss his third game of the Toronto Raptors first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors starting point guard missed his third game of the series as he continues to recover from a strained right hamstring.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors fans at Jurassic Park react to Game 2 loss against Cavaliers'
Raptors fans at Jurassic Park react to Game 2 loss against Cavaliers

Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Quickley averaged 16.4 points and a team-best 5.9 assists over 70 games this past season.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Second-year guard Jamal Shead started again in Quickley’s place.

Shead averaged 10 points, three assists and a steal over the first two games of the series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices