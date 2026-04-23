Ford government moves to make freedom-of-information clampdown law

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has completed a last-minute dash to pass its controversial changes to freedom-of-information laws in Ontario, overruling and reversing a court ruling that demanded the premier begin work to release some of his phone records.

The changes were tucked into Ontario’s 2026 budget, which was tabled at the end of March, passed two rounds of debate and then lay dormant for weeks.

The overhaul will exclude the premier, his cabinet and all of their staff from disclosing emails, texts, phone records or any other documents they’ve created in their government work.

It’s a move Ontario’s information and privacy commission urged the government to abandon, saying it would make Ontario less secure and less transparent than any other jurisdiction in the country.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Ford government, however, didn’t heed the calls, arguing it was updating an outdated law and aligning with other parts of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of slowing down, the province chose to speed up its push to pass the controversial law.

Rather than sending it to committee for debate and scrutiny from the public, the Progressive Conservatives decided this week to skip that normal process altogether.

Then, they scheduled a late-night debate, allowing MPPs to pass the law before they head off for a weeklong break.

After question period on Thursday, the government passed the bill, sending it to receive royal assent and applying retroactive changes to 40 years of freedom-of-information requests.

Once it receives royal assent, it will become law.

The changes will be retroactive, ending dozens of ongoing freedom-of-information requests for documents from the Ford government, rendering three ongoing court decisions moot and killing multiple appeals.

Among the court decisions that will now be reversed is a recent ruling that directed Premier Doug Ford to work to release his call logs from November 2022, the month his government announced its plan to remove land from the Greenbelt.

More to come…