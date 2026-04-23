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1 comment

  1. Les
    April 23, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    Ford is as much conservative as a Trudeau. Showing his true red colours.

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Politics

Ford government moves to make freedom-of-information clampdown law

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 12:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government moves to limit transparency legislation'
Ford government moves to limit transparency legislation
WATCH: Ford government moves to limit transparency legislation – Mar 16, 2026
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The Ford government has completed a last-minute dash to pass its controversial changes to freedom-of-information laws in Ontario, overruling and reversing a court ruling that demanded the premier begin work to release some of his phone records.

The changes were tucked into Ontario’s 2026 budget, which was tabled at the end of March, passed two rounds of debate and then lay dormant for weeks.

The overhaul will exclude the premier, his cabinet and all of their staff from disclosing emails, texts, phone records or any other documents they’ve created in their government work.

It’s a move Ontario’s information and privacy commission urged the government to abandon, saying it would make Ontario less secure and less transparent than any other jurisdiction in the country.

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The Ford government, however, didn’t heed the calls, arguing it was updating an outdated law and aligning with other parts of the country.

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Instead of slowing down, the province chose to speed up its push to pass the controversial law.

Rather than sending it to committee for debate and scrutiny from the public, the Progressive Conservatives decided this week to skip that normal process altogether.

Then, they scheduled a late-night debate, allowing MPPs to pass the law before they head off for a weeklong break.

After question period on Thursday, the government passed the bill, sending it to receive royal assent and applying retroactive changes to 40 years of freedom-of-information requests.

Once it receives royal assent, it will become law.

The changes will be retroactive, ending dozens of ongoing freedom-of-information requests for documents from the Ford government, rendering three ongoing court decisions moot and killing multiple appeals.

Among the court decisions that will now be reversed is a recent ruling that directed Premier Doug Ford to work to release his call logs from November 2022, the month his government announced its plan to remove land from the Greenbelt.

More to come…

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