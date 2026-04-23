‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets found dead at 67

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Darrell Sheets, who appeared as one of the main personalities on popular series Storage Wars, died Wednesday at the age of 67.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona said Sheets died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual,” the police department said in a release provided to Variety.

“The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

Police said the body was “ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.”

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“The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the release continued.

Global News has reached out to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for further comment.

Sheets appeared on 163 episodes of Storage Wars, a series that followed a group of bidders who bought repossessed storage units.

In 2019, Sheets suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized. He retired from Storage Wars in 2023 and opened an antique store called Havasu Show Me Your Junk in Lake Havasu.

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A spokesperson for A&E, which airs Storage Wars, told multiple outlets that they were “saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets.”

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“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

Shortly after news of Sheets’ death spread, his Storage Wars co-stars took to social media to share their condolences.

Brandi Passante took to Instagram , writing, “I’m at a loss for words! I’ve known Darrel [sic] Sheets for many years. I’m just so very sorry, to hear the circumstances of his passing.”

Dan Dotson, the auctioneer on Storage Wars, wrote, “RIP Darrell Sheets. You’re in our hearts and minds. The world is going to miss you brother.”

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Another Storage Wars co-star, Rene Nezhoda, shared a video to Instagram, claiming that Sheets had recently faced cyberbullying.

“Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [law enforcement] look into that guy and it’s just not a pass. It’s just not right, guys. Be better,” Nezhoda said in the video.

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“I know a lot of you guys think we hated each other, because we competed a lot on the show,” Nezhoda continued, adding: “Deep down me and Darrell were friends, we talked every now and then.”

Nezhoda called Sheets a “very hard worker that cared more than anyone.”

Sgt. Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, responded to Nezhoda’s cyberbullying allegations in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.”

Sheets leaves behind a son, Brandon, who also occasionally appeared on Storage Wars with his father.

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For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.



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