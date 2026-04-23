Ontario solicitor general sought 3-row, 8-seat replacement after vehicle stolen

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The minister in charge of law and order in Ontario insisted on a three-row replacement government vehicle and asked about how it could be customized, Global News can reveal, after his car was broken into twice in the space of three months.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner’s government vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a Home Depot near Premier Doug Ford’s home in July 2024 and eventually recovered by Ontario Provincial Police.

After months of expensive repairs, it was returned to the minister’s care in late October of the same year, before being broken into and badly damaged within days.

According to a series of internal emails and invoices obtained by Global News using freedom of information laws, the minister’s office ruled out any replacement vehicles that didn’t have three rows.

Staff also complained rental replacements were insufficient and asked what customizations could be made to new vehicles during two repair jobs that were billed to the Ministry of Solicitor General for more than $39,000.

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The emails show Kerzner’s office spent months considering alternatives while his stolen vehicle was down for repairs, giving civil servants specifications on what size he would accept.

But they ultimately decided to wait.

The vehicle was first stolen in July 2024, and repairs were finished in October, largely because of a backlog in parts.

The minister’s office said staff had looked for the replacements because of how long the car was down for repairs, but eventually decided to stick with the mended car.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the civil service manages vehicle purchases and replacements.

“Vehicles for Cabinet Ministers are chosen from a pre-approved Vendor of Record list to ensure vehicles purchased are cost effective while meeting operational needs,” they wrote.

Critics argue that the energy Kerzner and his staff spent trying to source him a three-row replacement vehicle was a sign of misplaced priorities.

“I guess when you think it’s OK for the premier to buy a luxury private jet, $40,000 to trick out your government ride is small potatoes,” Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser said.

“The solicitor general should spend more time worrying about the 150 criminals he let out by mistake than dwelling on his personal needs for his government vehicle.”

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Vehicle stolen near premier’s house

The documents obtained by Global News show Kerzner’s vehicle was first stolen at the Home Depot in Etobicoke, where Premier Ford said he had threatened to give an alleged shoplifter “a beating.”

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Kerzner is one of at least four ministers who have had their government vehicles stolen in recent years.

According to an incident report filed after the event, the vehicle was stolen on July 11, 2024, and eventually recovered. When officers were able to get it back, the interior had been severely damaged, with repair work estimated at over $20,000.

Soon after the theft, Kerzner’s staff started sending regular messages to the civil servants who look after government vehicles, complaining about the rental the minister had been given and asking if they could get a new car.

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“Is it possible to order the Minister a new car and use this one for the fleet service?” one staffer wrote in August 2024.

“The rental was sufficient for a couple of weeks on short-notice but we require a more permanent solution. We have concerns about costs with the rental car and that the size doesn’t meet our ongoing requirements.”

Minister demanded larger car

What followed was a series of messages between Kerzner’s staff and civil servants in which the minister appeared to reject several replacement vehicles, including a Nissan Pathfinder and VW Atlas.

Early in the process, Kerzner’s staff made it clear he wouldn’t accept any vehicle with fewer than three rows and eight seats for his official government car.

“If you know off the top that any of these models are not 3-rows that seat 7-8 passengers, feel free to remove them from consideration,” one message read.

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It’s not clear why Kerzner would need to carry eight passengers in his government vehicle.

View image in full screen A Chevrolet Suburban (left) with three rows of seats parked in front of a two-row Jeep Cherokee at Queen’s Park. Isaac Callan / Global News

Another email underscored the ask.

“Can you please do a search for a new Toyota Grand Highlander and any of the others you listed below which have a third row?” one of Kerzner’s advisers wrote. “I believe, for example, the Hyundai Palisade has a third row.”

As they considered alternatives, Kerzner’s staff also tried to work out what additions could be made to any new vehicle.

“Do you have the specs for Minister Kerzner’s current Grand Highlander?” one wrote.

“He mentioned to me that his Grand Highlander has some customizations and I’m curious how it compares to the Nissan Pathfinder that Holman found.”

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Global News asked Kerzner’s office why the minister needed a three-row vehicle, but they did not address the question.

Kerzner directly involved in push for answers

Delays in delivering parts for the stolen, damaged Toyota Grand Highlander saw the replacement process drag on through the summer and into the fall.

As weeks turned into months, the requests from the solicitor general’s staff grew more urgent, referencing his desire to resolve the issue.

“The Minister is in the office tomorrow, so ideally searches are concluded today,” one email read.

A few days later, Kerzner intervened directly, asking for a Microsoft Teams call with the civil servants in charge of fleet vehicles.

“Are you available at 3pm for a Teams call? Minister Kerzner had a few questions on the vehicle available and options for his current Highlander,” a staffer wrote. “Might be easier for him to ask you directly.”

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An email sent the next day suggested the call went ahead as planned.

Car returned, broken into again

Sometime toward the end of October, after a series of delays in parts and repairs, Kerzner’s Toyota Grand Highlander was rehabilitated.

Then, someone tried to steal it again.

“I want to start off by thanking you for all the help with getting the Minister’s car fixed,” an email from one staffer to the government’s fleet services on Oct. 31, 2024, began.

“I wanted to let you know that the car was broken into last night in an attempt to steal it. It being towed to the shop where it was just fixed. (The driver) will be getting a rental car in the meantime.”

The estimated repair bill for the second incident was $18,790.88, taking the total cost over a matter of months to more than $39,000.

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Days later, staff began to ask again for alternatives to the rental vehicle Kerzner had been given.

“While we appreciate the additional 30-days on the loaner, having the loaner until November 6th would be an untenable situation,” they wrote.