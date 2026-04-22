Carney’s cabinet have their conflict of interest forms public, except one

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Roughly one year after the federal election, all cabinet ministers have mandatory conflict of interest disclosures publicly available — except for one.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty’s conflict of interest disclosure is still missing from the public registry seven months after the deadline.

Neither the minister nor the parliamentary ethics office will say why.

A report earlier this month indicated the ethics office is still waiting for additional information or a signature from the minister.

Gull-Masty’s office did not confirm that or provide a reason for the delay, only saying in a written statement that she is working with the commissioner’s office to ensure all necessary paperwork is filed.

Ian Stedman, a government ethics specialist who previously worked for Ontario’s integrity commissioner, says late conflict of interest disclosures are unacceptable.

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“This is not a new requirement,” Stedman said. “A reasonable timeframe is when the damn thing is due. Get it together.”

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The federal commissioner’s office would not say if they are behind in posting the ethics disclosure or if Gull-Masty is in breach of the Conflict of Interest Act, which outlines that ministers must complete signed statements outlining their and their spouse’s financial assets, trusts and other income streams no later than 120 days following their ministerial appointments.

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“It is not unusual for the entire initial compliance process under the Conflict of Interest Act to take longer than 120 days,” the office said in a written statement.

“The length of time that it takes depends on the complexity of the reporting public office holder’s file and the compliance measures that must be implemented.”

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Gull-Masty is currently the only cabinet minister with outstanding documentation.

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The report by the commissioner’s office earlier this month identified 36 members of Parliament who had needed to submit further documentation to the office for their conflict of interest disclosures, including Northern and Arctic Affairs Minister Rebecca Chartrand.

After Global News asked questions about the report, 10 of those MP profiles — including Chartrand’s — were updated on the public registry. The 26 parliamentarians still missing ethics documentation include 14 Liberals, nine Conservatives and three Bloc Quebecois MPs.

That number is high to Stedman, who said he only saw two or three late submissions provincially per year. He is calling on the federal ethics office to provide more transparency as to the nature of the delays in order to maintain trust in the system.

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“We don’t want greater cynicism of our elected officials,” he said. “I’d like to hear a statement from the commissioner’s office explaining in generic terms that they’re on top of it.”

The federal ethics commissioner can administer a penalty of less than $500 when paperwork is late, but his office said the commissioner “generally does not issue an administrative monetary penalty for going beyond the 120 days as long as the compliance process progresses.”

While Stedman understands the commissioner may be avoiding penalties in order to strengthen trust with MPs, he thinks stronger enforcement measures are needed.

“At some point, we have to put our foot down and make it clear that these violations, these delays, are serious and that they constitute a blatant disrespect for ethics laws,” Stedman said.

“When we have public officials making decisions about the public purse, we would like to know that their decisions are in the best interest of the citizens they serve as opposed to themselves, their friends, their family.”

Conflict of interest declarations are meant to be updated yearly in order to allow the commissioner to determine whether any new measures are necessary to avoid private interests interfering with public duties — meaning the office will be collecting new data again in a few months.

As of April 22, 2026, these are the 26 MPs without public conflict of interest disclosures, in alphabetical order of their last names:

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