3 charged in Saint John woman’s 2021 death after ‘highly complex’ investigation

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Police in Saint John, N.B., say they’ve arrested and charged three people in relation to the death of Courtney MacKenzie, whose body was found at a home in the city’s north end five years ago.

MacKenzie, 27, was reported missing on May 8, 2021 and found dead at a residence on Victoria Street three days later. At the time, police said her death was suspicious.

Two people were arrested in 2023 as part of the investigation, but released without charges. Police confirmed Wednesday that those two people — a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man — are now charged.

“I think any time we are able to bring justice to a family that it’s a relief and it provides closure to the family. Even though people don’t hear maybe from us for a long, extended period of time, it doesn’t mean that we’ve forgotten,” Staff Sgt. Shawna Fowler told reporters.

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“We’re still in the backgrounds putting in the work and making sure that we are diligent and relentless in the pursuit of justice for these people.”

Police said Terrence Joseph Keheler, 39, is facing charges of manslaughter, improperly interfering with human remains, kidnapping, forcible confinement and various counts of assault.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for being an accessory after the fact, and for improperly interfering with human remains.

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The 40-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and interfering with human remains in connection with MacKenzie’s case.

Fowler said the investigation has been “extensive” and “highly complex.” When asked why it took five years for the arrests, she said it was “just a matter of time.”

“These investigations are complex, they are lengthy, waiting for evidence to come back, tying up some loose ends, making sure that everything is done very thoroughly,” she said.

“Then, there’s consultations with the Crown to review the charges, to review the file, and then making sure that we have everything that is needed for the judicial process.”

‘She had the best laugh’

MacKenzie’s obituary said her family was announcing her unexpected death with heavy hearts, and that she would be missed by her son.

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Her friend, Shadana Krause, told Global News that MacKenzie’s death “still sits heavy with me” years later.

“She had this way of making people feel seen and cared for, the kind of person who would give anyone the shirt off her back without thinking twice,” Krause wrote.

“She was genuinely hilarious, with the best sense of humour, and no matter what kind of day I was having, she could make me laugh every single time we were together.”

And above all, Krause said she wanted her friend to be remembered for her laugh.

“She had the best laugh, too. I can still hear it like it was yesterday,” Krause wrote.

In a statement Tuesday, Chief Robert Bruce said the police force “never gave up on getting justice for her, her family, and friends.”

“Courtney MacKenzie was not just a name on a file folder; she was a vibrant young woman whose life was taken far too soon,” he wrote.

“My hope is Courtney, her family, and our community can rest a little easier tonight knowing that the Saint John Police will remain ever vigilant in keeping our community safe and secure.”

Back in court

Keheler remains in custody and will appear in court on May 19. He is also facing charges for another incident involving a female victim, including robbery, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

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The 37-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court on July 27. She was also arrested for forcible confinement, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and theft involving another female victim.

The 40-year-old man was set to be released on an undertaking with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.