Up to 50 cm of snow forecast for parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba

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Significant amounts of snow are expected to fall in Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the coming days, prompting Environment Canada to issue a series of alerts.

The cities of Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Lloydminster are subject to special weather statements from the agency cautioning of “a major late season storm.”

“Precipitation will initially start as rain on Wednesday for portions of western and southern Saskatchewan before transitioning to snow overnight into Thursday morning. There will be a risk of thunderstorms, especially over southern regions on Wednesday evening,” the statement from Environment Canada said.

The prolonged precipitation is expected to bring snow closer to this weekend, with 10-15 centimetres expected in central and southern Saskatchewan.

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An orange alert for a spring storm with heavy snow is in effect for the northern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Rain is expected during the day on Wednesday, but by the weekend, 30-50 centimetres of snow is expected to be on the ground.

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“The heaviest snow is expected [on Wednesday night] and Thursday. Freezing rain or ice pellets are also possible in some areas [on Wednesday night] and Thursday, which may cause slippery conditions,” the warning said.

This weekend will also see light snow in those communities.

Northeastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Alberta communities are also subject to a moderate alert for up to 40 centimetres of snow during this late-April storm, according to Environment Canada.

Commuters should brace for tricky trips to work across the alert-affected areas.

In Saskatoon, strong northerly winds combined with snow may limit visibility. Travel is also expected to be challenging in the northern and central communities bracing for snow. Environment Canada is advising drivers to leave early and expect disruptions.