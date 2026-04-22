Yet another camera found in Ontario town used for break-in scouting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton regional police are warning the public after officers recovered a trail camera and battery pack pointed at homes last week.

Police said officers went to a home in Milton, Ont., on April 16 after the owner found the equipment, which was wrapped in camouflage tape, concealed in shrubs.

“This is a known tactic used by criminals involved in residential break and enters,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“These cameras may be used to conduct surveillance on target residences to determine occupancy patterns and identify opportunities to commit offences when homes are vacant.”

Police are asking residents to routinely check their properties and to keep this in mind during spring cleanup. If a device is found, do not touch it and contact police.

“With the onset of warmer weather, we anticipate there will be an increase in residential break and enter occurrences,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to remind residents to remain alert for suspicious persons or vehicles and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This isn’t the first time police in the Greater Toronto Area have issued such a warning.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Last month, York Regional Police recovered cameras and battery packs that were used to scout homes in Vaughan.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said two incidents were reported in the municipality after the items, which were disguised in camouflage, were found on the properties. The force did not say when the incidents occurred.

“The cameras were hidden near trees and bushes on the properties,” police said.

“A review of the footage revealed the devices were placed to record homeowners’ routines, allowing suspects to scout the properties before committing break and enters.”

Residents are encouraged to be aware of the technique and report any suspicious people, items or activity to police.