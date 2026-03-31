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Canada

Thieves secretly recorded Ontario homeowners’ routines before break-in: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves. Here’s how to find them'
AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves. Here’s how to find them
RELATED: AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves. Here’s how to find them – Apr 3, 2024
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York Regional Police are advising residents of a new crime technique thieves are using before committing break and enters.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers recovered cameras and battery packs that were used to scout homes in Vaughan, Ont.

Investigators said two incidents were reported in the municipality after the items, which were disguised in camouflage, were found on the properties. The force did not say when the incidents occurred.

“The cameras were hidden near trees and bushes on the properties,” police said.

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“A review of the footage revealed the devices were placed to record homeowners’ routines, allowing suspects to scout the properties before committing break and enters.”

  • York Regional Police camera scouting

Residents are encouraged to be aware of the technique and report any suspicious people, items or activity to police.

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