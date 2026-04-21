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Sports

Items stolen from Edmonton Oilers fan’s fence shrine

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 11:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Items stolen from Edmonton Oilers fan’s fence shrine'
Items stolen from Edmonton Oilers fan’s fence shrine
Across the Edmonton region, everyone is getting into the Oilers playoff spirit. Whether it’s through car flags, pet bandanas or home displays. But for one fan, parts of his shrine were stolen. Jasmine King has his story.
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Around Edmonton, everyone is getting into the Edmonton Oilers playoff spirit, whether it’s through car flags, pet bandanas or home displays. But for one Oilers fan, parts of his shrine were stolen.

When the Oilers playoffs come around each year, Warren Sillanpaa gets to work. For four years straight, he has been building a shrine to the team in his front yard and on his fence. It features Oilers jerseys, a custom oil derrick and signatures from fans.

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But, something is missing from Sillanpaa’s display. Thieves grabbed the flags from his shed and cut them off from the poles.

“These flags here, they’re on all these poles. I think 11, we got two left. We had a couple on the house, and a couple on the poles. The flags were a really good element cause they add animation, liven the place up, because everything else is pretty static,” said Sillanpaa.

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