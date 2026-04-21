2 men charged in 2021 death of Courtney MacKenzie in Saint John, N.B.

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Police in Saint John, N.B., have charged two men in the death of Courtney MacKenzie, who was found dead on May 11, 2021, at a home in the north end of the city.

In April 2023, police charged a woman for improperly interfering with human remains in MacKenzie’s death, while a 36-year-old man was arrested and released without charges.

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Saint John police now say they’ve charged a 39-year-old man with manslaughter, improperly interfering with human remains, kidnapping, forcible confinement and various counts of assault.

The suspect is also facing charges for another incident involving a female victim, including robbery, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Police have charged another man, 40, with being an accessory after the fact and interfering with human remains in connection to MacKenzie’s case.

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In a statement, Robert Bruce, Saint John’s police chief, says MacKenzie was a vibrant young woman whose life was taken far too soon.

“The members of the Saint John Police never gave up on getting justice for her, her family and friends. Our relentless pursuit of truth and due process have culminated in the arrest of individuals.”