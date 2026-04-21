Marineland denies asking feds for loan, despite Ottawa confirming money ready

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Marineland says reports of it requesting a government loan come as a “surprise” to the company, despite a federal government source with direct knowledge of the matter telling Global News that such money had been requested.

In an email to Global News, the source said the funding request was to assist in the transportation of the whales still at its facility.

“The federal government has been asked by Marineland for a low eight figure loan for the transport of the whales, repayable after the sale, if anything is left,” said the official, who is not being identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

That amount would be at least $10 million, though the federal official did not provide an exact number.

However, the source added that the now-shuttered former theme park in Niagara Falls, Ont., is “unwilling to open their books.”

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“Canadians would expect a higher level of transparency for the loan of these funds,” the source said.

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The potential loan comes months after Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson said she had provided conditional approval for the export of Marineland’s remaining beluga whales to the U.S.

She said in January that she met with the company and would issue final permits once the park provided further information.

0:50 Fired Marineland beluga trainer speaks out on dangerous conditions for animals at park

In January, Marineland presented what it called an “urgent rescue solution” to the federal government to keep the 30 belugas alive.

Asked Tuesday about the reported loan, Marineland called it an “amalgamation of confusingly inaccurate rumour.”

It said there are discussions ongoing with facilities in the U.S. and the Canadian Department of Fisheries regarding the rehousing of the whales. It said everything is “on track” for safe rehousing.

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“That being said, no one in the federal government has confirmed to Marineland that a ‘loan’ has been ‘approved’ in any amount,” the statement said.

The Canadian Press previously reported that Marineland has a plan to ship the belugas and four dolphins to four U.S. institutions: Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, and SeaWorld, which has several U.S. locations.

Animal Justice, an animal welfare group, condemned Marineland’s purported ask on Tuesday and urged the federal government to reject the former theme park’s request.

“The money it is asking for would be better directed toward the seaside sanctuary in Nova Scotia that is actually prepared to help whales live out the lives they deserve,” said Kaitlyn Mitchell, director of legal advocacy at Animal Justice.

“Public funds should not be used to resolve a crisis created by a private company that chose profit over animal welfare for decades.”

Marineland said last year that it would be forced to declare bankruptcy or euthanize the animals if an immediate financial bailout was not provided by the federal government.