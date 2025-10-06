Feds call Marineland euthanasia threat ‘inappropriate’ as deadline nears

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is punting responsibility for 30 whales at Marinelane back to Ontario, as a deadline from the struggling theme park over the fate of the belugas rapidly draws closer.

On Friday, Marineland warned that without an immediate financial bailout from the federal government, “for ongoing whale care until a suitable relocation can be arranged,” the company may be forced to declare bankruptcy or euthanize the animals.

“Our only options at this point are to either relocate the whales or face the devastating decision of euthanasia,” the Niagara Falls, Ont., attraction said in a letter to the federal government, which was shared with Global News.

On Monday, Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson called Marineland’s request for federal funding “inappropriate” and said she intended to speak with the owners to address their concerns.

Thompson, however, also said that while Marineland is accountable for the welfare of the whales, so is the province of Ontario.

“Marineland is responsible for the care of the belugas; they’ve been in their care for quite some time, and really the province of Ontario has a role here to ensure that the belugas are well maintained and cared for,” Thompson said.

Ontario’s solicitor general is responsible for enforcing the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, but the government has yet to indicate what steps it’s willing to take.

Just days before Thompson’s comments, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “disappointed” the federal government had blocked a plan to export the whales to a facility in China — and Ottawa should take responsibility.

“I’m encouraging the federal government to allow us to ensure that these whales survive in a great atmosphere or new home,” Ford said at Queen’s Park on Oct. 1.

Thompson said her decision against exporting the whales to China — to prevent “further exploitation” of the animals — doesn’t prevent Marineland from finding alternative homes for the whales.

“So, further conversations we can have in terms of other options,” Thompson said.

“You don’t need to apply that permit outside of Canada, as long as it doesn’t lead to further exploitation of the belugas.”

The tourist attraction in Niagara Falls has struggled for years amid growing concerns about how its animals are treated.

Earlier this year, it announced it was planning to sell its rides to other amusement parks. It also said it would be opening for fewer hours and planned to sever and sell some of its land to raise revenue.

The park was founded in 1961.

Twenty whales — one killer whale and 19 belugas — have died there since 2019, according to a database created by The Canadian Press based on internal records and official statements.

Ontario’s animal cruelty investigators have been investigating the park since 2020.