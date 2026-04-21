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Crime

Peel police probing multiple tow truck arsons in Brampton

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 10:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Footage captures tow truck lit on fire in Brampton'
Footage captures tow truck lit on fire in Brampton
RELATED: Footage captures tow truck lit on fire in Brampton – Jan 13, 2026
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Peel Regional Police say multiple tow trucks were set ablaze across Brampton overnight Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the force told Global News the fires unfolded across three locations within the span of a half hour. Three trucks were damaged.

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Police said the first call was reported at around 1:10 a.m. in the Eagle Plains Drive and Airport Road area.

The second came in at roughly 1:30 a.m. in the Dwellers Road and Fletcher’s Creek Boulevard area, and about seven minutes later, police received a call for another blaze near Worthington Avenue and Bovaird Drive.

There were no reports of injuries, nor was a suspect description provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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