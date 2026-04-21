Peel police probing multiple tow truck arsons in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say multiple tow trucks were set ablaze across Brampton overnight Tuesday.
A spokesperson with the force told Global News the fires unfolded across three locations within the span of a half hour. Three trucks were damaged.
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Police said the first call was reported at around 1:10 a.m. in the Eagle Plains Drive and Airport Road area.
The second came in at roughly 1:30 a.m. in the Dwellers Road and Fletcher’s Creek Boulevard area, and about seven minutes later, police received a call for another blaze near Worthington Avenue and Bovaird Drive.
There were no reports of injuries, nor was a suspect description provided.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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