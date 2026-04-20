Linebacker Adam Bighill retires with Winnipeg Blue Bombers after 6 seasons with club

Send this page to someone via email

Linebacker Adam Bighill is calling it quits from professional football, retiring from the Canadian Football League as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bighill signed a one-day contract to retire with the Blue Bombers on Monday after not being signed in free agency.

The 37-year-old Bighill spent six of his 13 CFL seasons with the Bombers but was not re-signed in 2025. He played his final campaign with the Calgary Stampeders last year.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bighill won three Grey Cups, including two with the Bombers in 2019 and 2021. He appeared in 94 career games in the Blue and Gold and also played six seasons for the BC Lions.

He’s a six-time CFL All-Star and on three occasions was named the winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award. He also ranks second all-time in Bombers’ franchise history with 430 defensive tackles, behind only Greg Battle.

Story continues below advertisement

Bighill is a surefire hall of famer and will continue to live with his family in Winnipeg.

Bighill will speak with the media on Tuesday.