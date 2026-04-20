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Sports

Linebacker Adam Bighill retires with Winnipeg Blue Bombers after 6 seasons with club

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 6:26 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill (4) reacts after sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum (18) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, July 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill (4) reacts after sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum (18) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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Linebacker Adam Bighill is calling it quits from professional football, retiring from the Canadian Football League as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bighill signed a one-day contract to retire with the Blue Bombers on Monday after not being signed in free agency.

The 37-year-old Bighill spent six of his 13 CFL seasons with the Bombers but was not re-signed in 2025. He played his final campaign with the Calgary Stampeders last year.

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Bighill won three Grey Cups, including two with the Bombers in 2019 and 2021. He appeared in 94 career games in the Blue and Gold and also played six seasons for the BC Lions.

He’s a six-time CFL All-Star and on three occasions was named the winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award. He also ranks second all-time in Bombers’ franchise history with 430 defensive tackles, behind only Greg Battle.

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Bighill is a surefire hall of famer and will continue to live with his family in Winnipeg.

Bighill will speak with the media on Tuesday.

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