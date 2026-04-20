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Canada

Missing Alberta senior found dead in western Saskatchewan

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
Diane Cooper and her dog, Halo, have been missing since Apr. 6, according to the RCMP. View image in full screen
Diane Cooper and her dog Halo went missing from Alberta on April 6. Cooper was found dead by police over the weekend, and Halo was confirmed to be safe by the Consort RCMP. Consort RCMP
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Diane Cooper, an 82-year-old woman from Alberta who was reported missing, has been found dead in Saskatchewan, according to police.

Cooper’s death was confirmed by Consort RCMP in a news release. She was found on April 18, 12 days after she was first reported as missing to the police in the RM of Grandview, Sask., near Kindersley. The community is less than 60 kilometres from Hoosier, which police said was the location of her last confirmed sighting.

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Her Dalmatian, Halo, who was seen with her at various points on April 6, according to updates provided by Mounties in Consort, Alta., was found safe.

“The circumstances surrounding her death are not suspicious,” said the RCMP.

Cooper’s disappearance prompted a cross-provincial search, which included police air teams from both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

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Cooper’s granddaughter, Zoe Cooper, addressed the news in a social media post.

“We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped search, shared posts, and showed us kindness and support during this incredibly difficult time. It has meant more to us than we can express,” she wrote.

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