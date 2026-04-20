Nancy Sinatra slams Trump over using her father’s song, ‘My Way’

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Nancy Sinatra didn’t mince words after U.S. President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post featuring her father, Frank, singing one of his classic songs, My Way.

Sinatra, who has long advocated for liberal causes and expressed strong opposition to Trump in the past, responded to the post on X, writing, “This is a sacrilege.”

This is a sacrilege. https://t.co/cPWoXiu0V6 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 19, 2026

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Sinatra later reposted a fan’s comment on X, saying her father would have opposed the current president, echoing previous statements she made that he “loathed him.”

“Frank Sinatra would never have allowed that monster in the White House to use his music or put his lyrics in his mouth. Sinatra was a man of honor, a man who never had to lie about who he truly was because he WAS the greatest. trump [sic] is a loser,” the shared post reads.

Responding to a question from another X user about whether there was anything she could do to stop Trump from sharing her father’s music, she responded, “Unfortunately, no. The only people who can do something are the publishers.”

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Frank Sinatra was an early champion of the American Civil Rights movement, helped integrate casinos in Las Vegas, refused to perform in segregated music venues and provided financial backing to Martin Luther King Jr. He also campaigned against antisemitism and donated to the establishment of the Frank Sinatra Student Center at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which was bombed in 2002.

Trump has angered several famous musicians by sharing videos set to their music since he began his second term in 2024.

In December, Sabrina Carpenter condemned the president for using her song Juno in a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video depicting ICE raids.

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The video, which was shared on The White House’s official X account, shows ICE officers detaining people while quoting lyrics from Carpenter’s song in the caption.

“Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” the White House X account wrote in the post attached to the video featuring Carpenter’s song, followed by a pair of waving and heart eyes emojis.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter, 26, wrote in response. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

The White House defended its immigration policy after Carpenter criticized it.

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement, referring to Carpenter’s song, Manchild.

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In November, Olivia Rodrigo criticized the Trump administration for using her song in an Instagram video promoting self-deportation among illegal immigrants.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” she wrote. The audio over the video was later removed by the platform.

Following the incident, in a statement to the Guardian, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott