Will Hellebuyck’s ‘no nonsense’ message jolt Winnipeg Jets brass into action?

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It was the proverbial “shot fired across the bow” by Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck during his end-of-season media availability on Friday afternoon.

Without a doubt, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been “put on notice” by an important member of his team’s core leadership group.

Hellebuyck was the eighth and final member of the team to speak with reporters in the Jets dressing room, the day after the 2025-26 campaign came to a pitiful, if not merciful, ending.

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And his measured, but very direct comments about the present state of affairs for the Winnipeg organization dwarfed what had been offered up earlier by the likes of Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Captain Adam Lowry, among others, when they were asked about this train wreck of a season, which saw the team plummet 34 points and 25 places in the standings compared to the year before.

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Hellebuyck made his dissatisfaction crystal clear about going from a President’s Trophy- winning team to an also-ran. And I’m guessing the very same message was delivered in a similar “no nonsense” fashion during his exit meeting with management and coaches.

“Very wrong, unacceptable, and should never happen” were some of Hellebuyck’s indictments on how things played out in 25-26.

From his bird’s-eye view in the crease, the Jets were “not the fastest team in the league” and “played loose,” resulting in a way too high number of tips and screens. Killers for a goalie because there is no control over either of those scenarios in Hellebuyck’s estimation.

What really resonated during his more than 10-minute question-and-answer session?

Hellebuyck’s opinion that “complacency, just putting that same product on the ice is not going to move the team forward, something’s gotta happen.”

And admitting his belief that a Stanley Cup can be won as a Winnipeg Jet has been challenged.

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Kevin Cheveldayoff can be as vague, non-committal and wishy-washy as he usually is with the media — and by extension, the fan base.

But it is very evident that the disrespect of refusing to simply answer fair and important questions about the future path of the hockey club will not fly with his team’s most valuable player.

In the end, Hellebuyck’s honesty on Friday afternoon to demand that this organization be better could very well wind up being the catalyst that forces Cheveldayoff to actually do something.

Before it’s too late.