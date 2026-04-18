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Sports

Fans travel to support Raptors in Cleveland

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
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CLEVELAND – Even though he was wearing camouflage, there was no missing Arno Yellowman at Rocket Arena.

Yellowman was decked out head-to-toe in a camo-coloured Raptors costume for Game 1 of Toronto’s NBA playoff series against Cleveland on Saturday. Yellowman made the trip from Sarnia, Ont., to cheer on the Raptors against the hometown Cavaliers.

“‘It just came together in one day, and here it is,” said Yellowman of the homemade costume, adding that he had been a fan “forever.”

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He was one of many Raptors supporters on hand for the matinee that kicked off the league’s 2026 playoffs.

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“We came down with about 50 people from Toronto this morning,” said Colin Woods, standing beside friend Jevon Minott on the concourse pre-game.

“I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember,” said Minott. “I guess fully in since 2009.”

Fouad Suleiman also made the five-hour drive from Toronto for the game.

“It’s a good trip, a quick trip,” said Suleiman. “Much cheaper here to watch the game, of course, so we wanted to come out and support.

“It’s a lot of fun.”

Not every Raptors fan at the game was from southern Ontario. Carson Whitaker made the trip north from Dayton, Ohio.

“When I was younger, I liked dinosaurs, and it’s just evolved into me loving basketball and then loving the sport and watching the Raptors my whole life,” he said.

“It’s exciting. I’ve never been to a playoff game. I’ve never seen the Raptors in person, I’ve always seen the Cavs and (Indiana) Pacers in person.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2026.

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