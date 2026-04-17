Hellebuyck, Jets left to deal with rapid fall from grace this season

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Plummeting from a Presidents’ Trophy winner to failing to make the NHL playoffs was “unacceptable, this season,” Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck assessed Friday.

“This year, it was chaos,” said Hellebuyck, who won both the Vezina and Hart Trophy the previous season.

Hellebuyck recorded a lowly 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage last season.

“We came off to a pretty good start,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we were playing great at the start, but we got a good start (9-3).

“I played good enough to win a gold medal (at the Winter Olympics). And I’m telling you, my game wasn’t different before or after.”

Winnipeg finished with a deplorable 35-35-12 record.

“To take the step back that we did this year just felt very wrong,” Hellebuyck said. “From the Presidents’ Trophy to this, it felt like this should have never happened.

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“And it did. I’m part of it. I’m not saying that I’m not a big part of it too. I am. Looking at the future, it takes time. It takes time to re-evaluate those things.”

The Jets as a team were all part of it.

“Just, to a man, it just wasn’t good enough this year,” said forward Kyle Connor. “We had such high expectations as a team, winning the Presidents’ Trophy and the year prior (making the playoffs) and it was a very disappointing year.

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“Frustrating in a lot of aspects.”

It also won’t be easy to get back into playoff contention next year.

“It’s hard,” said Hellebuyck, 32. “Can you get the pieces you need? Will the players come?

“Those are always questions you have in Winnipeg. I’ve made it my home and I like it here, but I think the majority of the league doesn’t feel the same way.”

Yet, Hellebuyck and other Jets remained optimistic about the future.

“We know the group that we have, the core that we have, and the skill and the talent,” said forward Cole Perfetti. “And we showed what we were capable of last year.

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“Obviously, not going as far in the playoffs as we had hoped, but to be the best team n the regular season, I think everyone in this group believes it, too. There’s no doubt that we’re a playoff team and that was just a one-off.”

Meanwhile, both captain Adam Lowry and Perfetti suggested they came back from their respective injuries too soon, which affected their play.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele’s season isn’t over. He’ll play for Canada at the world hockey championship in Switzerland, May 15-31.

“I’m really excited for it,” said Scheifele, who was snubbed by those picking the Olympic squad earlier this year. “Any chance you have the opportunity to go and compete for your country, you’ve got to take it with honour, and I’m just excited to play more hockey.

“I love this game, I love playing, I love competing. I want to go over there and win a gold medal and do that with some good friends, so I’m really excited for that opportunity.”

Scheifele recorded a franchise-record 103 points this season.

Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo will also play for Canada.

After missing two full seasons, forward Jonathan Toews suited up for 82 games with Winnipeg. He scored 11 goals and finished with 29 points and was noncommittal about his hockey future.

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“If I’m being honest with myself and I look back to a couple years ago where I was at, yeah, it definitely feels like a huge accomplishment,” said the Winnipeg native. “I’m very proud that I went after it and did what I could to get back to this level and to play in the NHL again. That being said, I think there were parts of my game that really struggled early on.

“I’m super happy and proud that I went after the dream of playing in the NHL again. But, at the same time, you have expectations in your mind of what kind of player you can be and how you want to contribute to your team. And obviously, I wasn’t anywhere close to that, unfortunately.”

If Toews does decide to return, he said it will be as a Jet.

“He’s been an absolute treat to be around, a treat to learn from, a treat to have dinner with, pick his brain on so many things,” Scheifele said. “I hope he keeps playing.

“I think he was fantastic for us.”