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Canada

Parts of Saskatchewan hit by April snowstorm

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 7:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The seasons of Saskatchewan'
The seasons of Saskatchewan
WATCH: A late spring storm has surprised the area of Regina. Hannah Sangster has more.
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Despite the warm weather earlier this week, parts of Saskatchewan are back in a winter wonderland.

An April snowstorm caused troubles on the highways, with some closures reported by Highway Hotline. Non-travel advisories were issued for parts of Regina.

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Saskatchewan RCMP say there have been 12 collisions from Wednesday at 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

CAA Saskatchewan says it’s responded to 44 calls during the storm.

In the meantime, residents appear to be taking this late spring storm in stride.

“Oh yeah, I was out in a t-shirt yesterday, raking the lawn, and all of a sudden, here we go,” Tim Tremblay says.

Watch the full story on the storm above.

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