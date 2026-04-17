Parts of Saskatchewan hit by April snowstorm

Despite the warm weather earlier this week, parts of Saskatchewan are back in a winter wonderland.
An April snowstorm caused troubles on the highways, with some closures reported by Highway Hotline. Non-travel advisories were issued for parts of Regina.
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Saskatchewan RCMP say there have been 12 collisions from Wednesday at 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
CAA Saskatchewan says it’s responded to 44 calls during the storm.
In the meantime, residents appear to be taking this late spring storm in stride.
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“Oh yeah, I was out in a t-shirt yesterday, raking the lawn, and all of a sudden, here we go,” Tim Tremblay says.
Watch the full story on the storm above.
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