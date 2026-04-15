Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Yellow armband initiative boosting support for young Manitoba baseball umpires

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 5:17 pm
2 min read
The yellow armband baseball umpires under 18 years old will now wear. View image in full screen
The yellow armband baseball umpires under 18 years old will now wear. Teagan Rasche/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calling the game is a calling for 14-year-old Ryese Dreger.

“To help out with the sport and give back, and I love baseball,” Dreger said.

The teenager has played baseball his whole life and is now entering his third season as an umpire.

“I love being outside and being with friends,” Dreger said.

Dreger and 14 others are currently part of an off-season training program for umpires. The goal is to sharpen up their skills ahead of baseball season.

“Throughout the winter, we’ve been doing this program to get more umpires experience behind the plate and seeing live pitches,” Will Streilein, Baseball Manitoba Umpires communications lead, said. “We have high-performance instructors and Baseball Canada clinicians doing one-on-one instruction.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Part of developing young umpires includes supporting the longevity of their careers with supportive measures. An initiative to help with this was first introduced last season and has returned for another year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anybody under the age of 18 umpiring baseball is wearing a yellow armband and it’s just a physical marker for anybody watching the game, in the game, to know that the umpire is a youth themselves,” Streilein said.

Dreger said he noticed a difference since wearing the arm band.

“It’s to show the coaches and parents and players and that I’m a younger kid and not to yell as much and be as mean to me,” Dreger said. “There’s been less arguing the calls.”

While this will only be the second year of the armbands, Streilein said they have already seen positive results.

“We saw a reduction overall in ejections and issues happening on the field,” Streilein said.

Veteran umpire Phil Habeck says it’s an initiative he wished existed when he first got started behind the plate.

“I think the yellow armband is a visual cue to the coaches to understand, ‘Oh, wait, this kid is learning. So are my players.’ We are all learning together,” Habeck said.

The hope is that fostering a supportive environment will make playing and umpiring a lifelong endeavour.

“I think I’m going to be an umpire for a long time,” Dreger said.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices