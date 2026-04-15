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Canada

Ontario anglers off the hook for cost of dramatic ice shelf rescue

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 11:34 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario fisherman among 23 rescued after ice shelf breaks from Georgian Bay shore'
Ontario fisherman among 23 rescued after ice shelf breaks from Georgian Bay shore
RELATED: Ontario fisherman among 23 rescued after ice shelf breaks from Georgian Bay shore – Mar 10, 2026
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Anglers rescued from Georgian Bay when an ice shelf broke off while they were fishing in March are off the hook after Owen Sound council voted against sending a bill for the cost.

One of those votes against was from the councillor who originally suggested looking into billing the anglers, Deputy Mayor Scott Greig.

Coun. Brock Hamley voiced his opposition at an April 13 council meeting, saying tourism was an important part of the community and that the motion alone had already caused “reputational damage.”

“I can almost bet you people are thinking twice about coming here,” Hamley said.

In early March, multiple emergency crews responded when dozens of anglers called for help from the ice.

Numerous agencies, including Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services, responded. The stranded anglers had to be airlifted to safety by two OPP helicopters.

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During a council meeting on March 23, Greig advised he planned to put forward a motion at the April 13 meeting to ask staff to prepare a report on the costs borne by the city and prepare invoices proportionally.

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At Monday’s meeting, Greig began the discussion saying the idea had received a “terrific” response from across the province.

“I had more emails in support of and I believe public attitude certainly is much more in support of holding the fisherman more financially responsible for the cost that day,” he told his fellow councillors.

Fishermen are seen running across an ice shelf as it breaks off the Georgian Bay shore on March 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Fishermen are seen running across an ice shelf as it breaks off the Georgian Bay shore on March 8, 2026. Kevin Fox/Facebook

He said while it was a rescue and that’s what emergency services are there for, helping the fishermen may have kept emergency services from assisting in another emergency.

Greig previously called the anglers being trapped on the ice “foreseeable” and “predictable” given the temperatures in the area at the time of the rescue. Environment Canada historical data shows temperatures in nearby Wiarton, Ont., sat at about 5 C around 12 p.m., but nearly hit 13 C a day earlier.

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Asked about the added operational costs from March 8, Owen Sound Fire Chief Phil Eagleson told councillors it was an additional $4,700, noting it was from fuel and staff time.

Opposition to the motion was also signaled by Coun. Carol Merton, who pointed out emergency services involved in the rescue would not provide the personal information of the anglers as it’s private.

“We have been advised that it (personal information) will not be shared with us, so there is no process or ability to invoice these individuals for the rescue,” Merton said.

She also added while Owen Sound Fire Department was in attendance for assistance, they did not actually rescue the anglers, and so the city can’t invoice for a service “provided by others.”

Merton said Grey County Paramedics and OPP were the specific agencies involved.

When the notice of motion was first made last month, angler Kevin Fox told Global News billing people for a rescue could set a “precedent” and people might second-guess calling for help.

In his remarks Monday, Greig said he believed it was unlikely people wouldn’t call 911 if their life was in danger or fault someone who called on their behalf if they themselves were unconscious.

In the end, seven councillors and the mayor voted against the proposal, including Greig.

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