Parts of southern Ontario under rainfall warnings as storm tracks through area

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Residents in parts of southern Ontario could be in for a wet commute to work Wednesday as rain is expected throughout the region.

Environment Canada says residents from Kitchener to Owen Sound could expect upwards of 30 millimetres to fall by this morning.

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Forecasters warned that water would likely form pools on roads and in low-lying areas.

The weather office had earlier warned of severe thunderstorms moving east of the Ontario border with Michigan, but those advisories — as well as a tornado warning — were later cancelled.

A special weather statement remains in place for areas from Windsor to Woodstock, including Chatham-Kent and London, where meteorologists were forecasting up to 50 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada says people are being encouraged not to drive through flooded roadways, to avoid low-lying areas, and to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.