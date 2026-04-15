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Canada

New Brunswick highway fuel spill reached tributary of Hammond River, official says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2026 9:09 am
1 min read
A tanker truck that rolled over and spilled 36,000 litres of fuel on Route 1 about 30 minutes north of Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Kelly Shortall Ryan (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
A tanker truck that rolled over and spilled 36,000 litres of fuel on Route 1 about 30 minutes north of Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Kelly Shortall Ryan (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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A New Brunswick official says fuel spilled from a tanker truck rollover on a southern highway reached a tributary of the Hammond River and a nearby wetland.

The province’s deputy environment minister Charbel Awad says cleanup crews deployed dams and booms to contain the spill.

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Awad says crews are removing contaminated soil and using vacuum trucks to suck up the fuel from the water.

Awad says Nova Scotia-based Seaboard Liquid Carriers Ltd. was responsible for the April 8 incident.

The firm’s parent company did not respond to requests for comment.

Awad says the firm hired Pario Engineering and Environmental Sciences for the cleanup.

Awad says he expects Route 1’s eastbound lanes near where the spill took place to reopen within days.

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