Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens doubled 4-2 by Philadelphia in throwaway contest

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With one game remaining, home ice advantage for the Montreal Canadiens in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning was still on the line, but it wasn’t the primary concern of the head coach. Martin St. Louis rested Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson and Phillip Danault, so they could better heal what is ailing them.

The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a playoff spot on Monday night, so they had their own motivational issues as well. The Canadiens were sloppy and nonchalant in a 4-2 loss.

Wilde Horses

This one didn’t matter much to too many.

Three players would have liked to hit new marks. Cole Caufield wanted to catch Nathan MacKinnon for the goal scoring lead, but he didn’t, finishing the season at 51.

Lane Hutson wanted to pass Larry Robinson for most assists in a season, but he remained tied at 66.

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Ivan Demidov wanted to count a 20th goal, but he finished at 19.

Other players wanted to solidify their standing. Brendan Gallagher wanted to show with some rest that he can be strong still, and he did with the Canadiens tally in the second period. Gallagher also was in on the second goal by Jake Evans causing havoc in front of the net. Gallagher likely earned a spot in game one.

Some defencemen wanted to show they belonged. Kaiden Guhle and Adam Engstrom had a 62 Expected Goals share. David Reinbacher and Hutson had a 69 share. There was a lot of youth on the blue line for the final game, so those are some strong numbers. That’s a second straight game for Reinbacher with strong analytics.

Wilde Goats

In the first period, Porter Martone scored for the Flyers. It was only his ninth game in the NHL after playing the season at Michigan State, and he has nine points already on four goals. He’s obviously ready for the NHL. He was on the same team as Michael Hage at the World Juniors, though Hage was better at the tournament.

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Hage and Martone were both in the Big 10 last season. Both had excellent years. Martone had 50 points. Hage was fourth in the nation in points with 52 at Michigan. Martone decided to turn pro. Hage decided to go back to college for a third season.

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Hage didn’t feel he was ready, and that’s his opinion of himself. All he has to do is compare himself to Martone to know that he didn’t give himself enough credit for being ready for the next step. Martone was drafted in 2025. Hage was drafted in 2024.

It’s rare that players excelling for two straight years in college choose a third year at college. Hage says he wants to improve his muscle mass and become a better leader. This sounds like a person who doesn’t have the faith in himself to match his talent. General Manager Kent Hughes said they would have been open to any scenario that Hage wanted.

Hage can change his mind. Deciding on Michigan on April 11 is not a contract in September. He should. He’s ready to hear new coaches, and he’s ready to learn from professionals like Martin St. Louis. Logan Cooley changed his mind just before the season, and Hage is one of the most talented prospects in all of hockey. He can show it right now as an NHLer — like Martone.

This was a nothing game to the Canadiens, and though there were some who struggled, it’s not a significant story in a game that didn’t matter, so no goats.

Wilde Cards

A popular adage in the playoffs is “your best players have to be your best players”.

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If the Canadiens’ best players are their best players, there will be success in the playoffs, because the Canadiens best are among the best.

The NHL’s best goaltender in the last 20 games is Jakub Dobes. He has a Goals Saved Above Expected of 21.2. He is miles ahead of Justus Annunen, the second best with a 16.1. Third is Alex Lyon of the Sabres with a 14.5. In net, the Canadiens are second to no one.

On defence, the Canadiens also offer elite at the top with Lane Hutson top-three in the league in points.

It all amounts to impressive excellence in goal and on the blue line, but it is the top line who provide the numbers that impress the most.

The goals must continue to be scored, so the pressure is on the top line to evolve in the post-season. They didn’t excel in the playoffs against Washington, so they must figure it out against Tampa Bay this season.

The top line is on fire with 35 goals in the last 21 games. This is an unequalled total of 140 goals pro-rated. Over the season, Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky have 110 goals as a line.

Here’s how that compares to the league’s best: Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen also have 110 goals. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi have 103 goals. Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov have 98 goals.

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The Suzuki line is the best line in the league this season. It’s difficult to believe for Canadiens fans, but the forward’s totals are best, the goalie has been best in the last 20, and they have a top-five defender.

The best players have to be the best players. Watch for it.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.