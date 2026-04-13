Bourque powers Stars over Maple Leafs 6-5

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TORONTO – Mavrik Bourque registered his first NHL hat trick and added an assist as the Dallas Stars came back from 3-0 and 5-3 deficits to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Monday.

Jason Robertson scored and set up another for playoff-bound Dallas (49-21-12), while Wyatt Johnston and Arttu Hyry also found the back of the net.

Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Stars, who are locked into the Central Division’s No. 2 seed. Matt Duchene had three assists.

William Nylander, with a goal and two assists, John Tavares, Nick Robertson, Max Domi and Jacob Quillan, with his first in the NHL, replied for Toronto (32-35-14), which suited up for its final home game of a disastrous season that began with Stanley Cup talk — and will end near the bottom of the overall standings.

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Artur Akhtyamov stopped 26 shots in his second start. Matthew Knies had two assists.

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Maple Leafs forward Ryan Tverberg made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was a seventh-round pick at the 2020 draft.

Tverberg was the third player in as many games to see his first NHL minutes for Toronto, joining forward Luke Haymes (Thursday) and defenceman William Villeneuve (Saturday).

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Legendary longtime broadcaster Joe Bowen called the final home game of his 43-year career behind the microphone on both television and radio.

Stars: Head coach Glen Gulutzan’s team will have home-ice advantage against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas owned the league’s third-best record entering Monday, while Minnesota sat seventh.

KEY MOMENT

Toronto built a 5-3 lead early in the third period before Johnston and Hyry, on a play where Maple Leafs defenceman Troy Stecher swatted the puck into his own net, scored to tie the game 5-5. Bourque then completed his hat trick to cap a Dallas comeback of three goals in six minutes 34 seconds.

KEY STAT

Tavares opened the scoring with his 564th career point for Toronto to pass Bob Pulford for sole possession of 11th on the franchise’s all-time list.

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UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Stars: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.